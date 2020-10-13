Daylong heavy rains pound undivided Nalgonda

NALGONDA

13 October 2020 21:59 IST

Traffic affected on national and state highways

Daylong heavy to very heavy rains pounded erstwhile Nalgonda district on Tuesday, and the three districts remained engulfed in grey and dark clouds.

Several colonies, markets and bridges in low-lying areas, including several towns, were inundated in the heavy flood forcing normal life to a grinding halt. Most gates of the three projects — Nagarjunasagar, Musi and Pulichintala — were kept open to let out water as they continued to receive heavy inflows.

According to rainfall distribution monitored by the State Development Planning Society, reports available till 7 p.m., Nalgonda, Chandur, Madgulapally, Haliya and Adavidevulapalli received very heavy rainfall and all other mandals, excepting four, received at least heavy rainfall (up to 115.5 mm).

Advertising

Advertising

Verkatpalle of Valigonda, recorded the maximum 250.3 mm rainfall and was categorised under extremely heavy rainfall. Excluding Bommalaramaram mandal, all the others received heavy or very heavy rainfall.

Situation in Suryapet was comparatively less intense, with only four mandals in Thungathurthy and Huzurnagar receiving the most rainfall, while others received moderate or light rainfall.

Vehicular movement on the Narketpalle-Addanki State highway and in a few spots on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) slowed down as the main ways witnessed flood flow.

Police and municipal officials were on the field arranging relief and preventive measures.

Nalgonda police advised motorists to avoid routes to Nagarjunasagar, Haliya, Peddavoora and Devarakonda via Miryalaguda, as the bypass near Nidamanuru was broken.

Several connections to the town centres, from colonies within and the outskirts, remained cut-off with the gushing flood, and power outage was reported in most of the colonies.

The Musi project opened its eight gates to discharge 35,965 cusecs water to downstream. It was three feet short of its full reservoir level of 645 feet at 6 p.m.

Nagarjunsagar project, which was already holding near-maximum levels, opened 16 of its gates around 10 a.m. and continued an outflow of about 2.7 lakh cusec volume.

The Dr. K.L. Rao Sagar Pulichintala project in the downstream was also brimming, and opened its nine gates.