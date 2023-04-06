Dayakar Rao directs officials to complete tender process for panchayat raj roads within a week

April 06, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao directed the officials to complete tendering process for works related to panchayat raj roads proposed by the department within a week and ensure that works are grounded at the earliest.

He cautioned officials against adopting a negligent attitude asserting that the Government would initiate action against those found guilty of dereliction of duties. Officials should coordinate with the legislators concerned in the event of problems in the respective constituencies, speak to contractors wherever needed and ensure that works were completed soon. Senior officials of the department were asked to monitor the progress of works as well as performance of the officials in executing them.

The Minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing works with senior officials here on Thursday. He recalled that the Government granted adequate funds for maintenance of panchayat raj roads. In all, BT roads spanning a length of 6,254 km at an estimated ₹2,687 crore had been sanctioned across the State.

The Minister directed the officials to cancel the works for which tender process had not been completed and those that were not grounded so far. The cancelled works should be transferred to other constituencies where there was need. Ongoing works should be speeded up without compromising on the quality and focus should be on completing the works in a time bound manner.

He said the Government had given flexibility to officials concerned in finalising the works and it would be construed as their inefficiency if there were no takers for tenders called for these works. Accordingly, officials should talk to contractors and understand their problems and take them to the notice of the MLAs concerned. The issues could be brought to the notice of the government in case they remained unresolved at the constituency/district level.