Dayakar apologises to Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

Congress leader Addanki Dayakar expressed unconditional apology to Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy for making derogatory remarks against him in the public meeting held at Chandur on Friday.

Mr. Dayakar said he regretted the comments made against the senior leader and he would personally meet Mr. Venkata Reddy to express his apologies. At a press conference here, he said he regrets the damaging comments made in the heat of the moment and also apologised to the followers of Mr. Venkata Reddy.

He said he wanted to apologise much before the Congress Disciplinary Committee issued a show-cause notice to him seeking his response. “I am committed to strengthening the party and the comments were in bad taste,” he said while submitting his response to the show-cause notice. Earlier, the committee headed by former Minister G. Chinna Reddy issued a notice to him on the comments. Interestingly, Mr. Chinna Reddy was on the stage when those comments were made.

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy also expressed his anger at Mr. Dayakar and said such behaviour would not be tolerated in the party. Seniors have to be respected he said adding that he personally would not tolerate such language used against any senior.