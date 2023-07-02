Day temperatures rise as monsoon becomes weak

July 02, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers have been forecast at most places across Telangana over the next two days even as day temperatures have been rising again with many places recording 35 degrees C and more. Khammam had the highest temperature at 39.2 degree C with the Southwest Monsoon becoming weak.

Bhadrachalam at 37.8 degree C, Ramagundam at 37.4 degree C were among the places with relatively hotter days. Hyderabad recorded 35 degree C which is 2.3 degree C more than the normal temperature at this time, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its report on Sunday.

Forecast for the city is generally a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle and no large change in temperatures which are likely to be around 34 degree C during the day and 24 degree C during the night. There could be rains from Wednesday onwards.

Rain fell at a few places with Tadwai in Kamareddy recording 4 cm and 2 cm rain recorded at Jogipet in Sangareddy, Lingampet in Kamareddy, Ramannapet in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has informed in its weather report that the average rainfall across the State has been, since June 1 till date, about 77 mm against normal of 139.2 mm with deviation of -47%.

Light rainfall (2.5-15.5 mm) was received at isolated places in Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Jangaon, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Suryapet, Bhadradri-Kothagudem Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Hanumakonda, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Khammam, Nizamabad, Warangal districts.

Moderate rainfall (15.6-64.4mm) was received at isolated places in Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Within GHMC, Kapra in Medchal-Malkajgiri district received 7.1 mm. Within the capital region, the average cumulative rainfall so far has been 79.6 mm as against normal 113.2 mm with deviation -29.7 %.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34-37 degree C, while the minimum temperatures will to be in the range of 22-25 degree C in the districts. Within the GHMC area, the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 33-34 degree C, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 23-25 degree C.

