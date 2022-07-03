Day of TRS government numbered now: Bandi Sanjay

Konda Vishveshwar Reddy joins the BJP

Telangana unit president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said it is certain now that the days of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the State are numbered and no force could stop the BJP from coming to power here.

Speaking at the public meeting held by the party here on Sunday, he criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for not following the protocol of welcoming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he (Mr. Modi) was being given warm reception everywhere in the world. He also accused KCR of denying Central schemes to Telangana people by not implementing several of them. The Centre was giving all due funds to Telangana and willing to give more but the TRS government was not cooperating.

Referring to TRS campaign of “Aao-Dekho-Seekho” asking BJP leaders visiting Hyderabad/Telangana to learn from development taking place in Telangana, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy sought to know what BJP has to learn from TRS — whether it is family politics, corruption, encouraging communal politics or for not being available to people for the last eight years.

BJP’s national BC Morcha president and MP K. Laxman said there was an urgent need in Telangana for the bulldozer and double-engine government to transform the State by freeing it from the clutches of one family. He observed that TRS, Majlis (AIMIM) and Congress were the birds of the same feather.

Former minister E. Rajendra said it was KCR who needs to answer people as to why he has not made a dalit the Chief Minister after promising it, whereas BJP had made a dalit the President of India already and were fielding an adivasi woman for the post now. Another former minister D.K. Aruna said the BJP meet in Hyderabad was unsettling KCR mentally. Nizamabad MP D. Arvind asked KCR to answer people on his promises of three acres land to every dalit family and allowance to the unemployed youth.

Konda joins BJP

Former Chevella MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy formally joined BJP here with party president J. P. Nadda welcoming him into the party with a saffron scarf. Mr. Reddy was the TRS MP from 2014 to 2019 and he joined Congress before the 2019 elections and contested the same Lok Sabha seat unsuccessfully. He also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the public meeting dais and presented a memento.