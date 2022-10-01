Day-long ‘Manthan Samwaad’ to be held tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Majlis party president Asaduddin Owaisi, former BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, former ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad, former army officer Sushant Singh, Director of Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics K. Thangaraj and poet Meena Kandaswamy will be participating in the day-long ‘Manthan Samvaad’, the annual flagship event of Manthan, the public discourse forum, to be held on October 2, from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. at The Park, Raj Bhavan Road. The event will be held across seven sessions where about eight speakers will address the gathering. There will be another session on poetry by Gauhar Raza and Narender Rai. The event is open to all but with registrations which can be done online - https://www.manthansamwaad.com, said a press release.