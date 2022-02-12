Telangana

‘Dawaa Dost’ at metro stations

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited is collaborating with ‘Dawaa Dost’ to start a string of High-Frequency Stores (HFS) selling generic medicines and other pharma products at various stations of Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director N.V.S. Reddy inaugurated the first store at Khairatabad metro station on Friday in the presence of L&TMRH managing director and CEO K.V.B. Reddy.

Dawaa Dost will be opening more stores at Ameerpet, KPHB, HITEC city, MGBS etc., and passengers will be benefited by having convenient access to generic medicines and other pharmacy products at up to 80% savings, said a press release.


