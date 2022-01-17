Daunting task awaits Health department ahead of Medaram jatara

Mulugu

17 January 2022 20:19 IST

Campaign on vaccination taken up, medical facilities being organised at site

A daunting task awaits the Health department to prevent spread of coronavirus infections during the three-day Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara, billed as the country’s largest tribal congregation, scheduled to be held in Medaram village in the tribal dominated Mulugu district from February 16 to 19.

The biennial jatara draws lakhs of devotees, including tribals and non-tribals from within the State and also neighbouring States, to Medaram during the mega tribal fair.

Anticipating a large turnout of devotee during the next month’s jatara, the Health department chalked out an elaborate plan to deploy more than 1300 staff, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and healthcare workers, in and around the jatara site.

The different government departments involved in the organisation and conduct of the jatara are bracing up for the tough task of ensuring strict compliance with the COVID-19 safety precautions such as wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance, and other prescribed guidelines by devotees at the three-day event.

With less than a month left for the jatara, the health authorities have intensified awareness programmes on vaccination and COVID appropriate behaviour to effectively prevent the spread of coronavirus infections at the gathering.

Amid reports of post-festival surge in cases of coronavirus infection in some parts of the State, the district authorities have scaled up vaccination drive and safety measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

According to sources, the State government has allocated a little over ₹ 1 crore for health facilities and medical services during the upcoming Sammakka-Sarakka jatara.

A comprehensive action plan has been devised to organise around 18 health camps and set up a host of first-aid clinics at multiple locations in and around Medaram to provide medical services to the needy during the jatara, Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer Appayya said.

He said adequate number of medical personnel and healthcare workers and additional 108 ambulances will be deployed at the jatara for prompt medical aid to the needy.

Apart from conducting awareness programmes on COVID safety precautions, vaccination camps are also being organised in Medaram in view of the influx of devotees to the jatara site much ahead of the scheduled biennial festival next month.

“We appeal to devotees to get fully vaccinated against COVID before coming to jatara and scrupulously follow the safety precautions during the fete,” the DM&HO said.