Dattatreya, Keshava Rao recall services of veteran journalists Varadachary and K.L. Reddy

The Hindu Bureau November 11, 2022 05:30 IST

Services of senior journalists G.S. Varadachary and K.L. Reddy to journalism were recalled by their former colleagues and friends at a condolence meeting organized by the Veteran Journalists Association, Telangana State Union of Working Journalists and Press Club Hyderabad on Thursday at the Press Club.

Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya recalled the intellectual caliber of the late journalists and their commitment to the profession. He said despite closeness with the powers-that-be they never used the relations for personal benefits. He suggested that their professional commitment should be recorded and forwarded for the upcoming journalists to understand ethics in the profession.

Rajya Sabha member, K. Keshava Rao went down memory lane and shared his personal experiences of how he was guided by late Varadachari in the profession and outside. He was the go-to man for journalists. Senior journalists, K. Sreenivas Reddy, K. Ramchandra Rao, Dasu Kesava Rao, Govindraju Chakradhar and others spoke.

The Press Club Hyderabad agreed to a suggestion that any hall of the club being named after Mr. Varadachary as he was one of the founders of the Press Club. Virahat Ali, secretary of TSUWJ; Venugopala Naidu, president and R. Ravikanth Reddy, general secretary of Press Club Hyderabad also spoke. Mr. Lakshman Rao, Nandiraju Radha Krishna, Bhageeratha of the Veteran Journalists Association, and family members of Mr. Varadachary and K.L. Reddy were among those who spoke.