ADVERTISEMENT

Dattatreya invited to visit Buddhavanam

March 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer, Buddhavanam, called on Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana at Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh, on Wednesday, and extended an invitation to visit Buddhavanam, a unique Buddhist Theme park developed by the Government of Telangana at Nagarjunasagar. Laxmaiah briefed on the unique features of Buddhavanam spread on an extent of 274 acres and embellished with Buddhist Stupas and sculptures to present the Buddhist heritage of the Telugu people for posterity. The Haryana Governor agreed to visit Buddhavanam during the forth coming Buddha Jayanthi celebration and go round the theme park.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US