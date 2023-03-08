HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dattatreya invited to visit Buddhavanam

March 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district.

A view of Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer, Buddhavanam, called on Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana at Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh, on Wednesday, and extended an invitation to visit Buddhavanam, a unique Buddhist Theme park developed by the Government of Telangana at Nagarjunasagar. Laxmaiah briefed on the unique features of Buddhavanam spread on an extent of 274 acres and embellished with Buddhist Stupas and sculptures to present the Buddhist heritage of the Telugu people for posterity. The Haryana Governor agreed to visit Buddhavanam during the forth coming Buddha Jayanthi celebration and go round the theme park.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.