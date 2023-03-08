Dattatreya invited to visit Buddhavanam

March 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer, Buddhavanam, called on Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana at Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh, on Wednesday, and extended an invitation to visit Buddhavanam, a unique Buddhist Theme park developed by the Government of Telangana at Nagarjunasagar. Laxmaiah briefed on the unique features of Buddhavanam spread on an extent of 274 acres and embellished with Buddhist Stupas and sculptures to present the Buddhist heritage of the Telugu people for posterity. The Haryana Governor agreed to visit Buddhavanam during the forth coming Buddha Jayanthi celebration and go round the theme park.