Date extended for Rajiv Swagruha token advance

January 18, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The HMDA has extended the deadline for payment of token advance for purchase of flats in Rajiv Swagruha housing complexes at Bandlaguda and Pocharam. The last date has been extended up to February 15, a press release from HMDA said.

Prices of flats in these townships range between ₹13 lakh and ₹27 lakh based on the size and facilities. Token advance amount ranges between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh, and the date has been extended based on popular demand, the note said.

A total 1,242 flats of all sizes are to be sold in “as is where is” condition, and allotment will be through draw of lots.

