Dasoju Sravan hits back at Revanth Reddy for criticising CM’s breakfast scheme

October 08, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has hit back strongly at Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy for “not sparing even the children of government schools by resorting to ‘nitpicking’ in the recently-launched breakfast scheme for meeting his political ends”.

In an open letter addressed to Mr. Revanth Reddy in response to the former’s letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, BRS leader in-charge of party programmes in Hyderabad Dasoju Sravan said on Sunday that the TPCC chief appeared to be unable to stand the happiness of government schoolchildren. He sought to know why Mr. Reddy was feeling pangs when KCR was trying to expand the welfare net as much as possible for different sections of people.

Mr. Sravan criticised the Congress for its “inability even to think about providing mid-day meals and trying to find fault with the breakfast scheme” introduced to reduce the burden on parents of children attending government schools.

He suggested that the breakfast scheme should not only be seen as an initiative to provide food to 23 lakh children in the morning but also as an intervention to further bring down the drop-out rate. He mentioned that no other State in the country was implementing the breakfast scheme for government school children from classes I to X and was going to revolutionise school education in public sector.

The BRS leader sought to know from Mr. Revanth Reddy as to whether the Congress governments in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh or BJP-ruled States such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, were implementing such a scheme. He reminded Mr. Reddy that the Telangana government was supplying super fine quality rice for mid-day meal scheme in schools and also to residential schools and hostels and had lifted limit on per head rice supply.

“People are not ready to tolerate your efforts to put breaks on the breakfast scheme in government schools just out of political jealousy,” Mr. Sravan said in his letter to Mr. Revanth Reddy.

