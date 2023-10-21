HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dasara rush at transit hubs in Hyderabad

October 21, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

To clear the Dasara rush, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has pressed into service 738 more buses than last year, according to officials.Currently, TSRTC is running a total of 5,265 special buses for the festival season.

While there was a rush of passengers, TSRTC Ranga Reddy Regional Manager A. Sridhar said the flow of traffic had been smooth. The key locations witnessing significant movement are the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Uppal Crossroads, Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and LB Nagar. Steps have been taken to ease traffic at MGBS.

“In the past three days, we have seen a footfall of approximately 10 lakh. Around 900 special buses are being run a day. We began planning from September 13. There was high traffic today. It is likely that the traffic will begin to taper tonight,” he said.

According to Chief Traffic Manager Jeevan Prasad, most passengers are likely to leave for their destinations by Saturday night.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.