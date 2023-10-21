Dasara rush at transit hubs in Hyderabad

October 21, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

To clear the Dasara rush, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has pressed into service 738 more buses than last year, according to officials.Currently, TSRTC is running a total of 5,265 special buses for the festival season.

While there was a rush of passengers, TSRTC Ranga Reddy Regional Manager A. Sridhar said the flow of traffic had been smooth. The key locations witnessing significant movement are the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Uppal Crossroads, Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and LB Nagar. Steps have been taken to ease traffic at MGBS.

“In the past three days, we have seen a footfall of approximately 10 lakh. Around 900 special buses are being run a day. We began planning from September 13. There was high traffic today. It is likely that the traffic will begin to taper tonight,” he said.

According to Chief Traffic Manager Jeevan Prasad, most passengers are likely to leave for their destinations by Saturday night.