Dasara on October 24, with TRS victory, says MLC

Telangana Rashtra Samithi in-charge for Huzurnagar bypoll Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Tuesday opined that the victory of its candidate Shanampudi Saidireddy was already achieved.

The time of the Congress, under the leadership of N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, has come to an end in Huzurnagar, just as everywhere else in the State, the ruling party MLC said. “The State election results in December 2018 were clear. We buried the Congress there, the same will be repeated in Huzurnagar now,” Mr. Reddy said.

Addressing party workers in Mellacheruvu mandal, along with leaders from neighbouring constituencies on Tuesday, Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy said the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president was following Goebbels doctrine of propagating lies.

He questioned the rationale behind Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress leaders invoking ‘woman sentiment’ for getting votes.

“Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy says the TRS is fighting a woman candidate. Does he not remember that he fought and defeated a woman — TRS candidate Kasoju Shankaramma in 2014?” he asked.

The TRS leaders also alleged that illegal sand mining and ‘club politics’ was rampant under the past terms of the Congress in Huzurnagar.

Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy said the real Dasara or Vijaya Dasami for Telangana would be on October 24, the day of counting of votes, when it would become clear that TRS’ Saidireddy is Huzurnagar victor.

Kodad legislator Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Mahbubabad legislator Banoth Shankar Naik and MLC Subhash Reddy, party’s ZPTCs and MPTCs were present.