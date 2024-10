Dasara holidays for all government, aided and unaided management schools in the State will commence from October 2 and continue till October 14, Director, School Education, E.V. Narasimha Reddy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reiterating the school academic calendar, he further instructed all regional directors of school education and all District Educational Officers to ensure that private schools do not deviate from the calendar.

