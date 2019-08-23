Telangana

Damodar denies rumours of joining BJP

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Damodar Rajanarsimha has denied rumours of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a statement here, he said he planning to join the BJP were just rumours and there was a campaign to defame him. “I have not met anyone as is being publicised,” he said and reiterated that he would continue in the Congress party.

