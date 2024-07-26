GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Damarathogu encounter: CPI (Maoist) calls for bandh in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu districts on July 29

Published - July 26, 2024 07:02 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI (Maoist) on Friday called for a bandh in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts on July 29 in protest against the alleged encounter at Damarathogu on Thursday.

In a statement circulated on social media, the CPI (Maoist) Jayashankar Bhupalpally-Mahabubabad-Warangal (2)-Peddapalli (JMWP) division committee secretary Venkatesh alleged that a posse of police “surrounded” a sector and “opened fire unilaterally” on a Maoist dalam in Damarathogu-Rangapuram forest area on Thursday morning. “Comrade Nallamari Ashok (Vijender) died in the attack,” Venkatesh said.

“The Congress, which came to power on the promise of protecting democracy, is now resorting to intimidation of civil rights activists and leaders of mass movements besides stepping up drone surveillance and search operations in the forest areas,” he alleged.

