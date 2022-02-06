Dalits should stand on their own: Harish Rao

‘KCR introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme to support them’

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao called upon Dalits to stand on their own with the support being extended by the Telangana government.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has introduced Dailt Bandhu scheme for the financial development of Dalits. Officials will visit each house and conduct a survey. Please cooperate with them. The scheme will be implemented for 21 families in the village,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in an awareness programme on Dalit Bandhu at Banjerpally village in Siddipet constituency on Sunday.

He said that the village stood as one and became the first to provide solar power to all households and now, this scheme would be another achievement. He also promised to get houses constructed for those who have house sites there.

“We are going to introduce ‘Mana Ooru, Mana Badi’ (basic infrastructure in all government schools) from the coming academic year and English medium will be introduced in all government schools. We are establishing a government hospital and medical college for every district. The hospital in Siddipet will be developed into a 900-bed hospital, and better medical treatment is being extended to the poor. No other State has been offering Kalyana Lakshmi or Shaadi Mubarak except Telangana. This has benefited about 10 lakh girls in the State,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister participated in the Bodrayi and Sarugamma Ammavaru consecration (‘Vigraha Pratishta’) programme held in the village. Later, he laid the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads and drain works.

Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma, SUDA chairman Ravinder Reddy, and Additional Collector Srinivas Reddy also participated.

Meanwhile, villagers of Chelkapally in Chinnakodur mandal met Mr. Harish Rao at his camp office and thanked him for selecting the village for Dalit Bandhu. The Minister told them that in the next 10 days, ₹9.9 lakh would be extended to them and ₹10,000 would be kept in panchayat fund for insurance purpose.