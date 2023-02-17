Dalits forced to compromise self-respect under KCR: Revanth

February 17, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy continued his tirade against the TRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of cheating Dalits and insulting their leaders, and urged the Dalit leaders not to compromise their self-respect bowing in front of KCR.

Targeting the people in Station Ghanpur constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), the PCC chief said the land had given birth to people like Bammera Pothana, Chakali Ilamma, Doddi Komuraiah, Sardar Papanna Goud and other tall leaders who had participated in the Telangana farmers’ struggle, and it was time to show their pride and defeat the TRS.

On the 11th day of the party’s Haath Se Haath Jodo programme in Station Ghanpur constituency, Mr. Reddy addressed a few street-corner meetings and reminded how the Dalit leaders Kadiyam Srihari and Rajaiah (MLC and MLA respectively) were insulted by KCR. Both leaders were made Deputy Chief Ministers and later dumped and this was after promising to make a Dalit Chief Minister in Telangana.

He said KCR had made E. Dayakar Rao from his community Minister but not Kadiyam Srihari, who was an educated and qualified man. “But why is Mr. Srihari suffering the humiliation, compromising his self-respect,” he asked even as he accused Mr. Rajaiah of cheating the Congress where he lived like a king and chose TRS where he was forced to live like a slave.

Mr. Reddy accused TRS MLAs of turning into land sharks and alleged they were grabbing lands from poor farmers, using suppressive methods. Dharani too was a tool to snatch lands given by the Congress governments to poor people.

He asked what KCR had given, in addition to free power, Indiramma houses and lands that had all been given by the previous governments. When people wanted Telangana, Ms. Gandhi gave Telangana, despite losing politically in other places. “Should we forget such sacrifice,” he asked people in an emotional tone.

He announced that the Congress government would give gas cylinders for ₹500 only and farmers’ loans up to ₹2 lakh would be waived. Free power, fee reimbursement and Arogyasri would be revived immediately, he said and asked them to vote for Congress this time. “All I am asking is one vote,” he asked.

Earlier, he interacted with people during the padayatra at Kunur village under Jafarghad mandal and Pamanuru village. A homemaker from Uppugal village, Bairi Yakamma, brought to his notice the unkept promise of houses. He also met an unemployed woman, Raheema, who was working in a shoe shop despite being an MA with B.Ed.

He explained how the Biswal Committee identified two lakh pending jobs and the government was just ignoring it. Moreover, there were no loans from the Minority Finance Corporation, unlike during the Congress regime. Seeing a farmer tilling the land, Mr. Revanth Reddy joined him and found out the problems being faced by farmers in the area.