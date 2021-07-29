Telangana

Dalits being taken for ride: Praveen Kumar

R.S. Praveen Kumar interacting with villagers in Karimnagar on Thursday.  

Former police officer R.S. Praveen Kumar on Thursday alleged that TRS government was attempting to deceive dalits in the name of ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme.

Touring different villages in Karimnagar district, the former top cop said injustice was being meted out to bahujans in all sectors for the past years in the present government. While Telangana was achieved with the sacrifices of hundreds of martyrs, rulers were confining themselves to throwing baits at people during elections or by-elections.

He appealed to people to be cautious about the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme, observing that its scheme’s soul purpose was to take dalits for a ride in the name of extending financial benefits and empowerment. Mr. Praveen Kumar interacted with agricultural labourers at Mannempally village of Thimmapur. He inquired about their grievances.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 11:37:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/dalits-being-taken-for-ride-praveen-kumar/article35616585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY