Dalit writer passes away

28 January 2022 19:29 IST

Researcher on Gurram Jashua, he was professor in University of Hyderabad

Dalit writer and professor of Telugu at the University of Hyderabad Yendluri Sudhakar died of heart attack on Friday.

Professor Sudhakar was born on January 21, 1959 in Pamula Basti of Nizamabad. He worked as a Telugu Pandit at Wesley Boys’ High School in Secunderabad from 1985 to 1990. Later he was the assistant editor of the literary magazine ‘Vajmayi’ published by the Telugu University and served as its Editor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor and Head of the Advanced Department (1994 to 2012). From September 5 , 2009 he served as Professor and Dean of the Literary Chair of Telugu University at Rajahmundry . He was currently working as a Professor in the Department of Telugu, University of Hyderabad.

He was a member of the Central Literary Academy Jury, a member of the Telugu Advisory Board, a member of the Telugu Academy, and a translator of popular Hindi, Urdu poems and short films. Some of his popular books include “Vartamanam”, “Kotha Gabbilam”, “Mallemoggala Godugu”, “Atajani Ganache” among otgers. He did extensive research on the writings of Gurram Jashua. He also authored a poem titled “Gosangi”.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad B J Rao recalled the contributions of late Yendluri Sudhakar and expressed his heartfelt condolences.