Dalit woman torture case: Cyberabad CP suspends Shadnagar DI and five constables

Updated - August 05, 2024 04:51 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 04:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad police commissioner has suspended five constables in connection with alleged torture of a Dalit woman at Shadnagar police station after she was called for questioning in a property offence case. 

On July 5, Commissioner Avinash Mohanty had suspended and attached the Detective Inspector Ramireddy to Cyberabad Headquarters following an inquiry initiated by Shadnagar ACP NCH Rangaswamy. 

Sunitha, 35, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, was summoned to the Shadnagar police station on July 28. This followed a theft complaint filed by Ubbani Nagender on July 24, alleging a loss of ₹4.25 lakh in cash and gold.

Sunitha’s husband, Bheemaiah, had a criminal history involving property offences at the Shadnagar police station. Last Sunday, she accused the police of torturing her and her 13-year-old son to coerce a confession to the theft. She claimed that they were released a week later. In response to these allegations, Shamshabad DCP B. Rajesh has initiated a medico-legal case and launched an investigation.

