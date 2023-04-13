ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit, Tribal entrepreneurs get T-PRIDE Awards

April 13, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Industries and Commerce Department has presented awards to best performing entrepreneurs from dalit and tribal communities assistance under the TS-PRIDE (Telangana State Programme for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs) programme here on Thursday.

K. Nitin Raju, W. Laxman Bhaskar Raj, Ch. Mallesh. T. Sujatha, A.N. Malleshwari, Vinoda Chandavath, Ratlavath Dasu, Jadhav Rajesh Kumar, K. Prashanth Rathod and M. Padma were presented awards at the hands of Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao and others.

Ministers K. Eshwar (SC Development) and Satyvavathi Rathod (Tribal Welfare), Chairman of TSIIC G. Balamallu, Chairman of TS SC Coop Development Corporation B. Srinivas, Chairman of TS ST Coop Development Corporation E. Ramchander, Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, MP B. Venkatesh Netha, MLA S. Saidi Reddy, Managing Director of TSIIC E.V. Narasimha Reddy, Narra Ravi Kumar of DICCI and others participated in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Industries K.T. Rama Rao announced on the occasion that the government would allot two acres of land for DICCI for construction of new office building.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US