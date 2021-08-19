Dalit ryot attempts suicide, survives

KHAMMAM

Delay in redressal of grievance pushed her to take step, say kin

A 35-year-old Dalit woman, K Mariyamma, of Kondakodima village in Wyra mandal allegedly attempted suicide by swallowing some poisonous substance over an “unresolved” agricultural land dispute with her relatives on the premises of the police station building in Wyra town late on Wednesday afternoon.

She was immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam soon after the incident. Her condition is stated to be stable. Her husband has been living separately in some other village due to “strained relations” with her for the past few years, sources said.

Mariyamma reportedly filed a complaint against three of her relatives, including a woman, over a dispute relating to agricultural land at her in-law’s native village over a week ago.

Police sources said the personnel at the police station responded promptly by acknowledging her complaint the same day.

Police said they had summoned Mariyamma’s three relatives to the police station and counselled them against causing any kind of obstruction to the supply of water to the agricultural land being cultivated by Mariyamma at Kondakodima.

Meanwhile, sources close to Mariyamma’s family said she allegedly attempted suicide unable to bear “delay” in redressal of her grievance related to agricultural land dispute.

