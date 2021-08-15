Dalit Protection Fund to be launched with Dalit Bandhu

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reviewing Independence Day parade on Sunday.

HYDERABAD

15 August 2021 23:33 IST

Corpus to protect families of beneficiaries in the event of unforeseen events

As the stage is being set for the launch of pilot project of Telangana Dalit Bandhu at Huzurabad on Monday, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that a special corpus, Dalit Protection Fund, is being created simultaneously to help the families of beneficiaries in the event of the selected beneficiary facing unforeseen hardships.

The first of its kind scheme in the country envisages coverage to the beneficiaries’ families with their contribution of ₹10,000 each and the government giving a matching grant to the corpus of the protection fund.

“The government is preparing to give financial support through the fund to those who are at risk,” the Chief Minister said.

He revealed the finer details of the ambitious scheme during his address after unfurling the national flag on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

Mr. Rao said the scheme, his brainchild, had been designed after consulting experts and assessment of various factors, including the failure of the governments in the past to effectively monitor the schemes introduced for dalit welfare.

Accordingly, Dalit Bandhu Samitis would be established at different levels – from village level to State level – and these would be entrusted with the responsibility of managing the dalit protection fund.

District Collectors would have a crucial role in the implementation of Dalit Bandhu and management of protection fund.

Identity card

The government had resolved to introduce special comprehensive policy for monitoring results of the scheme.

An identity card, with a special chip, would be given to the beneficiaries under the scheme and this would help the government in monitoring the results from time to time. The project would be implemented fully in Huzurabad and partially in other constituencies and it had been contemplated as dalits were not satisfied with limited support like small loans and subsidies that could not bring any significant change in their lives.

While giving the assured ₹10 lakh as grant to beneficiaries, the government would give freedom to choose the employment, business with the investment money provided to them. The government would assist the beneficiaries who feel they have expertise in any field. In case of those in a dilemma in choosing the employment mode/business, the government is prepared to assist and guide them. Flexibility would also be given to beneficiaries to form groups so that bigger units would be established.

The government did not limit itself to giving financial motivation, but would implement special reservations for dalits to promote them in various business areas. Special reservations would be provided to them in areas like setting up fertilizer shops, medical shops, hospitals, hostels and other trades which needed licence from the government.

“The Telangana government is creating new standards through Telangana Dalit Bandhu in pursuit of values of equality enshrined in the Constitution. The scheme will become a movement and will be a role model for others,” he averred.

The Chief Minister earlier inspected parade by Samman Guard.