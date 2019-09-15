Dalit man’s body exhumed in Telangana to ward off evil

The body of 50-year-old Dalit man Midthanapalli Bhiksham, who drowned in a village tank nine months ago was illegally exhumed earlier this month in Kommala village of Telangana allegedly to ward off evil and ensure rains.

The incident came to light on Tuesday, two days after the family learnt from neighbours in the SC colony that Bhiksham’s body was dug up, and the skull separated from bones and burnt some 500 metres from the grave. The family then reported the issue to Arvapally police.

According to the victim’s family, Bhiksham had left home house on December 15, 2018 to tend cattle but did not return. On December 22, his decomposed body was found in the sludge of the Kodur village tank. After an in situ post-mortem on December 23 in the presence of police, revenue and medical officials, the remains were buried on the tank bund, they recollected.

While none of the residents of Kommala or Kodur village, to whom the tank belongs, had opposed the burial then, a group of caste Hindus and SCs, including the village sarpanch’s son, all members of TRS, had raised objections on August 28 this year and ordered immediate shifting of the remains.

“They said the village was under evil spell due to Bhiksham’s grave,” said S. Venkataiah, the victim’s brother-in-law. The family agreed to shift the grave under pressure from the upper castes but sought 10 days time. However, on September 1, fishermen of Kodur, saw large tyre marks on the grave site, indicating that a tractor or an excavator was used to shift the skeletal remains.

Arvapally police said during talks at the station with Bhiksham’s family members and the accused had confessed. “The accused have confessed to their mistake. Dignity of the dead, and the family, will be restored and the accused are constructing a new grave. There is no case; it has been settled,” sub-inspector P. Lokesh said.