Dalit boy tied up and beaten for plucking a pomegranate

A retired headmaster, who one would expect will have a ‘way with children’, tied up and thrashed a 14-year-old Dalit boy for plucking a pomegranate from his garden.

The incident took place on June 22 at Kesaram village of Shabad mandal when the boy, who lives about 100 metres away with his family, jumped the compound wall to pluck a pomegranate from a tree in the house of Madhusudan Reddy, 80. The teenager was caught and thrashed by the octogenarian. The incident came to light after a video showing the boy tied up and being beaten started doing the rounds on social media.

When the boy’s mother Amruta went to the spot, Madhusudan Reddy and his son allegedly abused her. The boy’s mother lodged a complaint with the Shabad police on June 24 after which a case was booked under the Sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 324 (voluntary causing hurt) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Shabad Inspector Kantha Reddy explained.

The boy is safe and further investigation in the case is underway, the official informed.

