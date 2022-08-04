Dalit Bandhu to accredited dalit journalists in phased manner: Harish

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that Dalit Bandhu would be extended to accredited journalists in phased manner.

Participating in the concluding training programme for dalit journalists by Dalit Working Journalists Welfare Society held at Siddipet on Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao said that journalists as a community had the social responsibility of creating awareness on various opportunities available for them, particularly dalits.

Informing that SC Gurukuls had doubled in Telangana after formation of Telangana, Mr. Harish Rao said that several welfare schemes were being implemented in the State and people in other States were questioning why schemes in Telangana were not being implemented in their states.

The Minister also handed over accreditation cards to journalists.