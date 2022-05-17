Dalit Bandhu progressing steadily in spite of financial constraints

Implementation 100 per cent in Huzurabad and near total in Vasalamarri adopted by CM

The ambitious Dalit Bandhu, aimed at providing one time financial grant of ₹ 10 lakh each to eligible dalit families across the State, is progressing steadily in different districts across the State in spite of the financial constraints faced by the government.

A total of 38,617 beneficiaries had been identified since the launch of the scheme of which details of 37,821 had been verified by the teams constituted by the government and the beneficiaries were made to open their accounts, marking 97.94 per cent achievement. Sanction letters had been issued to 36,130 beneficiaries till May 13 and amounts had been credited to 34,405 accounts. A total of 19,495 units had been grounded so far including 12,921 in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency and the four mandals identified on the four sides of the State.

Though it was estimated that there are more than 20,000 dalit families in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, field verification revealed that the number of eligible families is 18,211. Implementation of the scheme in terms of identification of the beneficiaries, issuance of sanction letters and crediting the amounts into the accounts of identified beneficiaries has been taken up in saturation mode and the constituency reported grounding of 9,747 units till May 13.

Implementation of the scheme has been near total in Vasalamarri mandal of Bhuvanagiri district, adopted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao where 72 beneficiaries had been identified and amounts were credited to their accounts. The mandal reported grounding of 71 units under Dalit Bandhu. Progress has been a little slower in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district where 3,427 beneficiaries were identified of whom, amounts had been credited to the accounts of 1,989. A total of 632 units had been grounded in the mandal so far. Dalit Bandhu is over 90 per cent in Charugonda mandal of Nagarkurnool district where 1,396 beneficiaries had been identified and 1,373 units grounded after the release of funds to their accounts.

Nizamabad district topped the list in implementation of Dalit Bandhu with 549 units grounded followed by Siddipet district where 495 units had been grounded. Sangareddy with 444 units, Rangareddy (423), Nagarkurnool (301), Mahabubnagar (291) and Vikarabad (290) are other districts where the implementation of the scheme had been brisk and progressing according to the schedule.

The scheme is however lagging in Bhadradri Kothagudem district where one unit had been grounded after amounts were credited into the accounts of 100 beneficiaries. Narayanpet with 17 units, Jayashankar Bhupalpally (52), Rajanna Sircilla (61) and Mulug (65) too are on the lower side of implementation of the scheme.