Dalit Bandhu-like schemes for poor from all communities: KCR

25 October 2021 21:02 IST

KCR re-elected TRS president for ninth term

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has indicated that Dalit Bandhu-like schemes are on the way for tribals, backward classes, most backward classes, minorities and poor among upper castes to eradicate poverty from Telangana in the days to come.

“The wealth being generated in the transforming Telangana will go to its people and implementing schemes such as Dalit Bandhu is possible only to a party like TRS as it has no bosses in Delhi like the Congress and the BJP. The people of Telangana are our (TRS) bosses and we will respect and heed them alone”, Mr. Rao said after getting re-elected unanimously as the president of TRS for the ninth term here on Monday.

The unanimous re-election of Mr. Rao as TRS president was announced from the dais of the party’s plenary session organised on the occasion of the party completing two decades of existence by election officer and party general secretary M. Sreenivas Reddy amid applause by over 6,000 representatives. Besides, there was presence of party functionaries, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, other district-level elected representatives and nominated post holders.

Stating that launch of the Dalit Bandhu scheme had taken everyone by surprise not only in the State but across the country, the TRS chief said one must have the courage to dream big and work hard to realise such dreams. By March-end, the scheme would reach all parts of the State, 100 families in every Assembly constituency, and it would be piloted further in one mandal each in Madhira, Thungaturthi, Jukkal and Achampet constituencies.

KCR said people know very well as to whom (political party) to keep where and asserted that no force could stop implementation of Dalit Bandhu even in Huzurabad after November 4. He expressed confidence that investment in the scheme would not go waste but create wealth for Telangana society and parties like Congress and BJP could not even dream of such schemes.

Explaining how Telangana had taken giant strides in energy, irrigation, farming, IT, industries and welfare sectors, Mr. Rao said they were no mean achievements in the 7 years of statehood. Per capita income growth, per capita energy consumption growth, production of food grains and achievement of 7.5% economic growth in 2020-21, highest in the country, were all proof of Telangana’s potential, which was visible for all to see, he noted.

He observed that welfare and development happening in Telangana was also attracting people in the neighbouring areas and cited the example of a few constituencies in Nanded (Maharashtra) district demanding their government to implement Telangana-like schemes or merge them with Telangana.

More recently, BJP MLA from Raichur (Karnataka) also expressed similar desire in the presence of a Minister there and he has been receiving letters from Andhra Pradesh to contest there as they want programmes being implemented in Telangana, he noted.