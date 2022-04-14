Dalit Bandhu for 2 lakh beneficiaries by year-end, says Harish Rao

Glowing tributes paid to Ambedkar across the State on his 131st birth anniversary

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao paying floral tribute to B.R. Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Glowing tributes paid to Ambedkar across the State on his 131st birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to B.R. Ambedkar, chief architect of the Indian Constitution, across the State on the occasion of his 131 st birth anniversary on Thursday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid floral tributes to Ambedkar’s portrait at Pragati Bhavan. Former minister M. Narasimhulu, MP Jogianapally Santosh Kumar, MLCs Palla Rajeswar Reddy, Naveen Rao, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, MLA M. Krishna Rao, Chief Minister’s Secretary Rajasekhar Reddy and ODS Deshapathi Srinivas were present.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Government whip in Council M.S. Prabhakar Rao and MLC Kavitha paid tributes to Ambedkar on the Assembly premises. Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Srinivas Reddy called upon people to follow in the footsteps of Ambedkar.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao garlanding a statue of B.R. Ambedkar on the Dalit leader’s 131st birth anniversary in Siddipet on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

Paying tributes in Siddipet, Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao said that the government was committed to the welfare of dalits and as part of that, Dalit Bandhu assistance would be extended to about 2 lakh beneficiaries by this year-end. He said that about ₹17,000 crore had been allocated to the scheme in this budget.

“Dalit Bandhu would be extended to all eligible families. A security fund is also being established for the beneficiaries. We are extending an amount of ₹20 lakh to students from the community to study abroad,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao, paying tributes in Warangal, said the Chief Minister has been striving hard to achieve the goals of Ambedkar.

Tribal and Women Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod garlanded the statue of Ambedkar in Mahabubabad.

Participating in a programme in Nirmal, Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy said Dalit Bandhu is a revolutionary programme to free the community from poverty. He added that the Ambedkar Bhavan, constructed at an estimated cost of about ₹5 crore, will be inaugurated on April 18. He garlanded the statue along with municipal chairman Eshwar, Additional Collector Hemanth Borkode.

Participating in a programme at Velpur in Nizamabad district, Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy said the reign in Telangana is continuing with inspiration of Ambedkar.

Energy Minister G. Jagadeesh Reddy paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at Suryapet district headquarters.

Garlanding statue of Ambedkar in Mahabubnagar, Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud said Telangana is the only State that has been providing employment opportunities to dalits by offering them ₹10 lakh.

Garlanding the statue of Ambedkar at Tank Bund along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Welfare Minister K. Eshwar said that the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana need to be emulated by other States.

Joint managing director of TS-TRANSCO, C. Srinivasa Rao paid floral tributes at Vidyut Soudha and said, “Due to concerted efforts, 24-hour power is being supplied for the past four years to about 26 lakh agriculture pump sets in Telangana. Telangana is the only State in the country to achieve this distinction to end the despair of farmers. He said that to make the State self-sufficient in power, tremendous progress has been achieved in generation, transmission and distribution sectors.