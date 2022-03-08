‘Dalit Bandhu, an excellent scheme’
Nowhere in the world: CDS
Centre for Dalit Studies (CDS) has said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was an excellent one and no such scheme is being implemented anywhere in the world.
In a release here on Tuesday, CDS chairperson Mallepally Laxmaiah said that 100 members for each constituency are selected from all the constituencies with a total 11,000 beneficiaries and the government has allocated ₹ 1,190.8 crore for the scheme and ₹350 crore was already released.
“This shows the commitment of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao towards Dalits and scientific way of implementing it,” said Mr Laxmaiah.
