‘Dalit Bandhu, an excellent scheme’

Telangana

Centre for Dalit Studies (CDS) has said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was an excellent one and no such scheme is being implemented anywhere in the world.

In a release here on Tuesday, CDS chairperson Mallepally Laxmaiah said that 100 members for each constituency are selected from all the constituencies with a total 11,000 beneficiaries and the government has allocated ₹ 1,190.8 crore for the scheme and ₹350 crore was already released.

“This shows the commitment of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao towards Dalits and scientific way of implementing it,” said Mr Laxmaiah.


