Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition flagged off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

The Hindu Bureau
November 04, 2022 04:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition team of the Indian Army was flagged off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, by M Srinivasulu Reddy, ITS, Controller SHAR on November 3. The team is travelling to Air Force Station, Suryalanka via Nellore.

Earlier, the motorcycle expedition team, short of Sriharikota, was received, felicitated and refuelled by HPCL. The team was flagged in at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR Sriharikota, by R Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director, SHAR. The team was given a guided tour of the space centre including the launch pads and the Mission Control Centre.

Later, the team conducted a motivation lecture on how to join the Indian Army and spread awareness on road safety to the students and NCC cadets of Space Central School SHAR. The event was witnessed by the Associate Director SHAR R Venketaraman, R Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director SHAR, Principal Space Central School, teachers and senior members of SHAR.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dakshin Bharat Motor Cycle Expedition which commenced on October 23 is part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Artillery Centre, Hyderabad. The team is also interacting with veer naris, veterans and ex-servicemen during the 3,000 km expedition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app