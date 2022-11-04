Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition flagged off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition team of the Indian Army was flagged off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, by M Srinivasulu Reddy, ITS, Controller SHAR on November 3. The team is travelling to Air Force Station, Suryalanka via Nellore.

Earlier, the motorcycle expedition team, short of Sriharikota, was received, felicitated and refuelled by HPCL. The team was flagged in at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR Sriharikota, by R Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director, SHAR. The team was given a guided tour of the space centre including the launch pads and the Mission Control Centre.

Later, the team conducted a motivation lecture on how to join the Indian Army and spread awareness on road safety to the students and NCC cadets of Space Central School SHAR. The event was witnessed by the Associate Director SHAR R Venketaraman, R Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director SHAR, Principal Space Central School, teachers and senior members of SHAR.

The Dakshin Bharat Motor Cycle Expedition which commenced on October 23 is part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Artillery Centre, Hyderabad. The team is also interacting with veer naris, veterans and ex-servicemen during the 3,000 km expedition.