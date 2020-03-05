Daily water supply in Karimnagar from April 1

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar has instructed the officials to ensure daily water supply to people of Karimnagar town from April 1 tentatively.

At a review meeting on the Urban Mission Bhageeratha works at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, the Minister told the officials to conduct a trial run for about a week from March 15 and launch supply from April 1. He instructed the authorities to complete pending works such as tanks and pipelines before March 15.

He asked the authorities to rectify any problems during the trial run and ensure proper supply.

Collector K Shashanka told the officials of the municipality, water grid, Mission Bhageeratha and engineering wings for proper coordination for assured daily water supply in the town.

He instructed the authorities to maintain proper pressure during the supply of water and rectify the pipelines accordingly.

He also informed the authorities to ensure that drinking water supply was also made available to the eight villages which merged with the municipal corporation.

MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SUDA chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi, and SE Badraiah were also present.