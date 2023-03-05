Daily wage labourer’s charred body found

March 05, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The charred body of a man, a resident of Bollarum village at Jinnaram mandal, Sangareddy, and his gutted two-wheeler were found at Bahadurpally of Medchal by Dundigal police on Sunday.

Bussy Tarakesh, 40, was a daily wage labourer and was survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

He came home from work on Saturday evening and left again around 7:30 p.m. on his bike, leaving his phone switched off at home. His family started looking for him when he did not return till Sunday morning. It was then that his charred body and a burnt bike were found by the patrol team at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, and the family was informed, police said.

Following a complaint from his son, Bussy Chanti, a case was booked under Section 174 CrPC and a probe was launched. Preliminary investigations suggest that the man killed himself due to some domestic issues. However, police would verify the same during further investigation.