Daily viral caseload dips below 200 on Sunday

157 found positive as only 38517 tests are performed

After recording more than 200 COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days, the State had only 157 persons testing positive for the infection on Sunday. This is because of low testing as compared to the previous two days.

While 50,998 samples had been put to test on Saturday, leading to detection of 228 cases, only 38,517 samples were examined on Sunday. Results of 237 persons were awaited while one COVID patient died on Sunday, pushing up the death toll to 1,654.

The new 157 cases include 35 from Greater Hyderabad region, 12 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 11 from Rangareddy. No cases were reported from Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Till March 14 this year, 92,38,982 samples have been tested and 3,01,318 have been detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 1,983 were active and 2,97,681 have recovered.

Low vaccine coverage

Only 2,434 people took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday as opposed to 20,000-22000 who took it on Friday and Saturday.

The 2,434 beneficiaries included 1,910 persons aged 60 and above and 515 in the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities.