Daily viral caseload dips below 200 on Sunday

After recording more than 200 COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days, the State had only 157 persons testing positive for the infection on Sunday. This is because of low testing as compared to the previous two days.
While 50,998 samples had been put to test on Saturday, leading to detection of 228 cases, only 38,517 samples were examined on Sunday. Results of 237 persons were awaited while one COVID patient died on Sunday, pushing up the death toll to 1,654.
The new 157 cases include 35 from Greater Hyderabad region, 12 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 11 from Rangareddy. No cases were reported from Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad and Jogulamba Gadwal.
Till March 14 this year, 92,38,982 samples have been tested and 3,01,318 have been detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 1,983 were active and 2,97,681 have recovered.
Low vaccine coverage
Only 2,434 people took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday as opposed to 20,000-22000 who took it on Friday and Saturday.
The 2,434 beneficiaries included 1,910 persons aged 60 and above and 515 in the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath