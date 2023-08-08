Daily Quiz | On balladeer Gaddar

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /4 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 4 | Gaddar was associated with this Telugu film director and even penned a song for his movie Maa Bhoomi. The director is also said to have gifted B.R. Ambedkar’s ‘Annihilation of Caste’ that shaped his thinking. Name the director. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Narsing Rao SHOW ANSWER

2 / 4 | The activist survived an assassination attempt, when five bullets were fired at him in his house. A bullet was lodged near his spine. In which year did this incident happen? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : April 6, 1997 SHOW ANSWER

3 / 4 | In June, Gaddar had floated a political party and intended to contest the Telangana Assembly election, slated for the end of the year. Identify the political party. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Gaddar Preja Party SHOW ANSWER