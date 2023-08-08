HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On balladeer Gaddar
Revolutionary poet, balladeer and anti-caste activist Gaddar passed away in Hyderabad on August 6. Here is a quiz on the man who was one of the most prominent faces of the Telangana movement

August 08, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
Balladeer Gaddar.
1 / 4 | Gaddar was associated with this Telugu film director and even penned a song for his movie Maa Bhoomi. The director is also said to have gifted B.R. Ambedkar’s ‘Annihilation of Caste’ that shaped his thinking. Name the director.
Answer : Narsing Rao
