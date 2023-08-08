Daily Quiz | On balladeer Gaddar
1 / 4 |
Gaddar was associated with this Telugu film director and even penned a song for his movie Maa Bhoomi. The director is also said to have gifted B.R. Ambedkar’s ‘Annihilation of Caste’ that shaped his thinking. Name the director.
2 / 4 |
The activist survived an assassination attempt, when five bullets were fired at him in his house. A bullet was lodged near his spine. In which year did this incident happen?
3 / 4 |
In June, Gaddar had floated a political party and intended to contest the Telangana Assembly election, slated for the end of the year. Identify the political party.
4 / 4 |
A book of Gaddar’s poems was translated to English by this writer who is also a poet and has campaigned for women’s rights. Speaking to The Hindu, she described Gaddar as first and foremost a bard of the revolution, a harbinger of change. Name the translator and the book.
Answer : Vasanth Kannabiran and My Life is a Song: Gaddar’s Anthems for the Revolution
