Daily positivity rate down to 1.14%

HYDERABAD

18 June 2021 20:21 IST

Telangana adds 1,417 cases to its infection tally; 12 more die

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 infection in Telangana has come down to 1.14% as 1,417 new cases were reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Friday. Another 12 deaths related to coronavirus complications were also reported during the day.

Total positive cases and deaths due to COVID-19 have reached 6,10,834 and 3,546, respectively, so far. The cumulative positivity rate stood at 3.53% as of Friday evening with a total of 1,24,430 tests done during the day, and more than 1.73 crore so far since March last year.

Reports of another 994 samples were awaited.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a bulletin issued by the Health department, 1,897 infected persons were declared recovered during the day taking their total to 5,88,259 so far. The recovery rate is at 96.3% in the State against 95.99% at national level. Similarly, the case fatality rate in the State is 0.58% against 1.3% at national level.

As of Friday evening, the active cases were 19,029.

Of the cases reported on Friday, 149 were from GHMC area followed by 104 in Rangareddy district. In 26 districts, the cases reported were in double-digit numbers with a highest of 93 in Khammam districts. In the remaining five districts, the cases reported were in single-digit numbers with the lowest of two in Nirmal.

Meanwhile, 1,82,523 doses of vaccine were administered to different categories of recipients during the 24-hour period till 9 p.m. on Thursday, including 1,39,285 doses given to the 18-44 years age group. A total of 86,92,261 doses of vaccine has been administered in the State since January.