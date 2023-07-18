Daily energy consumption hits 260 MU as rain deficit continues

July 18, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

Despite the ongoing war of words between the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over 24x7 power supply to farming in the State, deficient rainfall has resulted in a huge increase in energy consumption this Kharif season as farmers are forced to depend more on drawing groundwater to sustain standing crops in the early stages of plant growth and transplantation of paddy.

For the first time since the uninterrupted free power supply scheme to farming was introduced in January 2018, this July has recorded the highest intra-day demand on the transmission system as well as daily consumption of energy. According to IMD statistics, the average rainfall deficit remains 25% as on Monday morning with 21 of the 32 rural districts still having an average rainfall deficit ranging from 20% to 60% (Nalgonda).

“On July 14, the power transmission system recorded 12,610 megawatt load and the energy consumption was 260.07 million units with over 40% of energy being consumed for agricultural purposes — for drawing groundwater, using water in the open-wells and running water (about 30 lakh connections) as also for lifting of water for irrigation,” a senior official of TS-Transco explained.

The previous highest intra-day load of 12,468 MW was recorded was in July 2022 and the daily energy consumption of 230.81 MU in July 2021. Consumption of energy this July, however, has crossed the 230.81 MU mark on six days in the first 16 days. “Energy consumed in the first 16 days of July is over 18% higher compared to last July as use of agricultural pump-sets to wet the standing crops and for transplantation of paddy is high,” the Transco official disclosed. In June too, it was over 14% higher compared to last year.

Further, lifting of water, mostly in the Godavari basin that includes Kaleshwaram project, is also adding to the demand. When contacted, Irrigation Department engineers told The Hindu that about 6.54 tmc ft water has been lifted into Yellampally Barrage from Medigadda-Annaram-Sundilla Barrages as on Monday morning. Of it, 4.41 tmc ft has been drawn by Nandi Medaram pump-house for supplementation to Mid Manair (1.03 tmc ft) and Sriramsagar (2.4 tmc ft) reservoirs.

None of the major reservoirs on which direct (canal) and indirect (through filling of tanks) irrigation depends has received even 10 tmc ft water even 45 days after the commencement of the water year. “Unless there are good rains, the demand for energy could go up further over the next one month as paddy transplantation is yet to gain momentum although the extent of Kharif crops cultivation has reached about 48 lakh acres, as it is not even 40% of the normal extent for the season,” a senior agriculture department official said.