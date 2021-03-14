Telangana

Daily COVID total tops 200 for second day

Students sanitising their hands even as they maintain physical distancing at a school in the city.   | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Cases of COVID-19 infection in Telangana have gone beyond the 200-mark for the second consecutive day. While 216 cases were recorded on Friday, 228 cases were detected on Saturday.

This is the second time since January 23 that over 200 cases have been logged in a day.

One of the reasons for the increase in cases is increased testing. From March 1 to 12, a maximum of 41000-odd samples were being tested on a daily basis. On Saturday, however, 50,998 samples were examined. This was done after Health Minister Eatala Rajender directed officials to conduct 50,000 tests a day as cases are surging in neighbouring States such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, which share a border with Telangana.

The new 228 cases on Saturday include 46 from Greater Hyderabad region, 17 from Rangareddy and 15 from Medchal Malkajgiri.

No cases were recorded in Narayanpet, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jogulamba Gadwal and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

So far, 92,00,465 samples have been examined, leading to the detection of 3,01,161 virus cases.

Of the total cases, 1,993 were active while 2,97,515 have recovered.

The death toll presently stands at 1,653 with one more person succumbing to the infectious disease on Saturday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 11:39:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/daily-covid-total-tops-200-for-second-day/article34068870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY