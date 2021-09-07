Daily COVID load drops to less than 300

HYDERABAD

07 September 2021 20:49 IST

After recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day in April 2021, the daily load in Telangana has dropped to less than 300. The highest of 10,122 new infections were recorded on April 26 of this year. On Tuesday (September 7), 298 people were detected with coronavirus.

In June, July and till first week of August, over a lakh samples were put to test in a day. Currently, this has dropped to around 70,000. On Tuesday, 68,097 samples were examined and results of 5,476 are awaited. Two more COVID patients have died. The new 298 infections include 89 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 24 from Karimnagar, 21 from Warangal urban. No infection was recorded in Nirmal, Narayanpet, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

From March 2, 2020 to September 7 of this year, a total of 2.51 crore samples were examined and 6,60,142 people were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 5,476 were active cases, 6,50,778 have recovered, and 3,888 have died.

