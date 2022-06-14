Daily COVID cases in Telangana cross 200 after 4 months

State logs 219 cases on Tuesday; 164 reported from Hyderabad alone

The daily COVID-19 caseload in Telangana crossed 200 after almost four months. The State recorded 219 infections on Tuesday. It was in February last week — 108 days ago — that more than 200 cases were recorded. As many as 241 people were detected with coronavirus on February 26 this year.

The daily caseload has been gradually increasing in the State since the beginning of this month. The daily tests have increased too. Usually, around 10,000-15,000 samples were being examined on a daily basis over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, testing was ramped up and 22,662 tests were conducted. Results of 550 were awaited.

Of the 219 new infections, 164 were from Hyderabad, 19 from Rangareddy and 11 from Medchal Malkajgiri.

With the increasing infection count, the active caseload has climbed up to 1,259.