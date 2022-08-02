Daily COVID caseload in Telangana breaches 1,000-mark

Hyderabad reports 396 cases; Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy districts log 60 cases each

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Tuesday crossed the 1,000-mark even as 44,202 samples were tested.

In all, 1,054 positive cases were reported with the cumulative figure touching 8,21,671. On Monday, 771 cases had been reported.

Of the daily caseload, Hyderabad’s share was 396 infections followed by 60 each Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts. This was followed by Nalgonda (49), Karimnagar (46), Rajanna Sircilla (36), Peddapalli and Khammam (35 each), Mancherial (31), Siddipet (30), Sangareddy (29), Hanumakonda (27) and Mahabubabad (24). Other districts recorded less than 20 cases.

The case fatality rate stood at 0.50% while the recovery rate was recorded at 98.77%. The number of persons declared recovered on Tuesday stood at 795.

A health department bulletin issued on Tuesday evening said the number of cases under treatment was 5,992.

Vaccination

A total of 1,25,955 doses of vaccines were administered on the day. This included 1,24,968 doses at the government-run COVID vaccination centres and 987 at private centres. The cumulative vaccination numbers in the State stand at over 6.57 crore.

The bulletin mentioned that the first dose coverage of 18-plus age ground was 2,95,40,539 against the targeted population of 2,77,67,000. The second dose coverage for the same age group was 2,87,58,588 against the target of 2,77,67,000.

In the 15-17 age group for the first dose, 17,04,011 were administered vaccine against the target of 18,41,000. As many as 15,37,175 adolescents took the second dose against the targeted 18,41,000.

The first dose coverage of 12-14 age group was 10,65,652 against target of 11,36,000. In the same age group, the second dose coverage stood at 7,90,428 against target of 11,36,000. As many as 23,11,382 persons have taken the precautionary dose; the target population was 2,77,67,000, the bulletin added.