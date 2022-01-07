Daily COVID caseload crosses 2,000-mark

HYDERABAD

07 January 2022 21:34 IST

The Omicron-driven COVID-19 cases continued to show an upward trajectory across Telangana with 2,295 cases reported along with three deaths on Friday.

The capital region and environs are witnessing a sharp spike in cases with Greater Hyderabad topping with 1,452 cases, up from 217 just a week ago. Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 232 cases, up from 18, while Rangareddy reported 218 cases, up from 26 and Sangareddy 50, up from 7.

An official bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao stated that the number of tests conducted was 64,474 and results are awaited from as many as 10,336 samples taken.

The overall number of people infected has now risen to 6.90 lakh and mortalities to 4,039 while the recoveries are about 6.76 lakh.

The spurt in cases can be seen in all districts in a span of a week — Bhadradri-Kothagudem from 1 to 15, Karimnagar 6 to 18, Khammam 3 to 29, Mahabubabad from 6 to 22, Mancherial 2 to 17, Medak 2 to 15, Nalgonda 1 to 14, Nizamabad 2 to 29, Peddapalli zero to 17, Rajanna-Sircilla zero to 8, Siddipet 3 to 13, Suryapet 1 to 14, Vikarabad zero to 9, Hanumkonda 6 to 54 and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri 6 to 16.

Zero cases were reported from Nirmal and Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, one from Jogulamba-Gadwal, two from Mulugu, three from Warangal Rural and Jangoan, and four each from Adilabad and Narayanpet counted among the low-reporting districts.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao urged patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with or without COVID positive report to go to any notified Government COVID hospital where arrangements have been made for testing and treatment. Those with flu/ influenza like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, should report to the nearest health facility and seek health services without any delay.

Beds will be provided and treatment will be given free of cost in public hospitals based on the ‘clinical’ requirements. The government is well prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of concerns over Omicron, he claimed. However, no details on how many such cases have been detected was revealed.

Eligible citizens have been urged to complete vaccination by taking both doses and adhere to precautions including wearing a face mask and maintain physical distance. They can also call ‘104’ for any assistance, including telemedicine, or connect through WhatsApp number 91541-70960 for any complaints against private hospitals or diagnostic labs, the bulletin added.