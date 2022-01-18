Daily COVID caseload close to 3,000-mark

Oxygen bed occupancy crosses 1,000

Close to 3,000 cases of COVID-19 were detected in the State on Tuesday — the highest daily total since June-2021. Of the 1,07,904 samples put to test, 2,983 turned up positive for the infection. The last time over 1 lakh tests were performed was in the first week of August 2021.

The surge in cases has led to a gradual increase in hospital bed occupancy too. On Tuesday, the number of oxygen beds occupied had gone up to 1,033 from less than 500 at the beginning of the month. ICU bed occupancy has increased from less than 450 to 640 now.

The 2,983 new infections included 1,206 from Greater Hyderabad region, 259 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 227 from Rangareddy.

The cases were heavily concentrated in the three urban districts until a few days ago. But other districts too are witnessing a spike in infections — 118 in Hanamkonda, 96 in Sangareddy and 81 in Pedapalli.

As of Tuesday evening, the cumulative case total stood at 7,14,639, the death toll at 4,062 and active caseload at 22,472.