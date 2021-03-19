Daily cases breach 300-mark after over 2 months

313 cases recorded on Thursday; close to 63,000 persons tested

The State witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases on March 18 with as many as 313 positive cases being detected. This is the first time in at least two months that the number of positive cases has breached the 300-mark.

With the surge in cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands over 3.02 lakh. The total number of active cases is 2,434, even as the number of patients in home isolation is 943.

According to a bulletin released by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the total number of fatalities recorded on March 18 was two, thus bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,664.

As many as 142 persons recovered on the day. With this, the total number of recoveries stands over 2.98 lakh.

The State continued the trend of high testing with as many 62,972 persons being tested. Of this, 27,707 were primary contacts and 7,556 were secondary contacts. As many as 57,488 tests were conducted in government facilities and 5,484 in private facilities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region recorded as many as 47 cases. Rangareddy district recorded a spike on March 18 with 29 cases. This is a marked increase of 10 cases since March 12. Nirmal district, too, recorded a spike with 25 cases, up from just three cases recorded on March 12.

Meanwhile, around 32 girls studying in government-run schools, and five parents tested positive in Jagtial and Sircilla districts.