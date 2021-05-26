Daily caseload rises as tests jump by 10,000

HYDERABAD

26 May 2021 23:28 IST

TS posts 3,762 infections as against 3,189 the previous day

Telanagana reported 3,762 new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday as against 3,812 the previous day. The State continued to enhance testing with 91,048 samples examined on Wednesday when compared to 81,203 tests conducted the day before. The numbers of fatalities reduced to 20 from Tuesday’s 23, taking the overall toll to 3,189.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao informed in the daily medical bulletin that test results of about 2,210 were awaited and the number of active cases stood at 38,632.

This takes the number of people infected so far to 5.64 lakh and number of those recovered to 5.22 lakh (a total of 3,816 reovered on Wednesday). Case fatality has been 0.56% when compared to the national figure of 1.1%. Recoveries have improved to 92.58% as against 89.6%.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and its environs continue to top the case charts with 528 cases in the core capital region, 229 cases in Rangareddy and 213 in Medchal-Malkajgiri. However, there has been a perceptible surge in the number of cases in the districts in the last few days.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem, it has increased from 121 to 128, Jogulamba-Gadwal 55 to 73, Karminagar 147 to 170, Mahabubnagar 128 to 158, Mahabubabad 72 to 141, Nalgonda 166 to 218, Peddapalli 120 to 137, Siddipet 116 to 131, Suryapet 110 to 178, Wanaparthy 80 to 93 and Warangal-Urban 131 to 158.

Highest number of cases above 100 have been observed in Nalgonda 218, Khammam 214, Suryapet 178, Karimnagar 170, Mahabubnagar & Warangal-Urban 158, Mahabubabad 141, Peddapalli 137, Siddipet 131, Nagarkurnool 104, Warangal Rural 102 and Vikarabad 101. Districts with low number of cases included Adilabad (8), Nirmal (16), Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad (24), Narayanpet (25) and Kamareddy (26).

Dr. Rao has urged citizens to call helpline ‘104’ for any grievances and telemedicine or WhatsApp to 9154170960 for complaints with regard to private hospitals or labs. For real time hospital bed status, one can visit ‘https://health.telangana.gov. in/’.