Daily caseload breaches 200-mark

HYDERABAD

04 December 2021 21:25 IST

Telangana reports 213 new infections; highest of 72 from GHMC area

Gradual short spikes in COVID-19 cases are being observed in Telangana over the past five days and it was no different on Saturday when the daily caseload breached the 200-mark after a gap of several weeks.

The State reported 213 new infections, up by 15 cases from Friday. The daily tally started to surge from November 29.

The new cases on Saturday included 72 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 21 from Rangareddy, 20 from Sangareddy, 13 from Karimnagar and 10 from Warangal. No infections were detected in five districts, according to the bulletin issued by the government.

The State’s case tally now stands at 6,76,787, of which 3,779 were active cases. The death toll is at 3,998.

Genome results

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said that genome sequencing results of the 13 air passengers, who arrived in Hyderabad and tested positive for COVID-19, are yet to be received.

On the day, around 70 people from ‘at-risk’ countries landed in the city. All of them have tested negative in RT-PCR tests. Air passengers who test negative have to be under home quarantine for 14 days.

Altogether, 979 people have come from at-risk countries over the past few days. Of them, 13 tested positive for COVID. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing.