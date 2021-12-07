Daily case count over 200 for second time in 3 days

HYDERABAD

07 December 2021 20:16 IST

203 new infections detected in State

The daily COVID-19 caseload in Telangana crossed 200 on Tuesday, the second time this month. Of the 40,730 samples examined, 203 turned up positive for coronavirus. It was on December 4 that 213 infections were recorded. With this, the gradual spike in new cases continues.

The new 203 infections on Tuesday included 87 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 19 from Rangareddy, and 12 each from Medchal-Malkajgiri and Karimnagar. No infection was recorded in five districts.

The State’s case tally now stands at 6,77,341. One more person died on the day, taking the death toll to 4,001.

